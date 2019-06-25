One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep sharing sweet moments of their on Instagram. Mira recently shared another cute video where husband Shahid is seen giving her a peck on her cheeks in the most adorable way.

Sharing it on Instagram she captioned it, “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day.” She also took to her Instagram stories to share a hilarious video of her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor dancing away to glory as she tapes them. She captioned it, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.” While the brother twinned in white, Mira donned a denim shirt.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is busking on the success of his recent release Kabir Singh. The film released on June 21 and in just four days, the film has minted Rs 88.37 crore.

Earlier today, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the fourth-day collection figures on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. (sic)”.

Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.