One of Bollwyood’s most adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who recently attended the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were recently spotted out on a dinner date.

The couple twinned in white outfits and looked adorable. While Mira donned a white breezy dress, Shahid sported a white shirt which he teamed with black joggers and white sneakers.

For the oath-taking ceremony, Mira Rajput donned a stunning off-white kurta with colourful embroidery. In one of the viral pictures, Mira and Shahid can be seen posing with Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajinikanth among others.

On the professional front, Shahid will soon be seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. The trailer was released on May 13 and received a lot of positive reviews from the audience. His character in the film has a lot of similarities with his Udta Punjab character, fierce and rough. While the Padmaavat actor plays the lead role in the film, Kiara will be seen playing the role of Preeti, Kabir’s love interest.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both the films have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. The male protagonist in the film finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. The film also highlights the issues of mental illness and caste differences. Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21.