Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput keeps treating fans with adorable pictures of her daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. The celeb wife recently shared another photo of Misha where she can be seen goofing around with her best friend.

In the photo, Misha and her bestie give a rebellious look to the camera with their mouths wide open. Sharing the photo, Misha wrote, “That’s what little girls are made of!!.”

Earlier this month, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture with Shahid from their wedding day while Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share Mira’s first picture he saved on his phone. Mira captioned hers as “You make my world and me go round #happy4,” while Shahid captioned his post, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is busking on the success of his last release Kabir Singh. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore club. Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.