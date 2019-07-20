Shahid Kapoor who is currently busking on the success of his last release Kabir Singh was recently spotted with his daughter Misha Kapoor. The father-daughter duo went out for grocery shopping and was spotted by the paparazzi.

Misha clung to her father while entering the store. In a video, Misha can be seen talking to her father while on his lap. Shahid donned a yellow sweatshirt which he teamed with tracks and white sneakers. Misha, on the other hand, looked adorable in her red t-shirt and shorts.

Kabir Singh entered the Rs 250 crore club long back and is now the biggest Blockbuster of 2019, surpassing Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to a Box Office India report, Kabir Sin​​gh ​​has made approximately Rs 267-268 crore, with a collection of around Rs 1 crore on Friday.

Latest reports suggest that with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya releasing, Kabir Singh might box out of the theatres this Friday.

Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.