Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor celebrate Raksha Bandhan in the most cutest way possible. On the occasion of Rakhi, Mira took to Instagram to share pictures from Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan. In the photo, while Misha can be seen sitting on Mira’s lap, Zain is adorable tucked between Shahid’s arms. Mira smiles as she ties the Rakhi to her little brother and seems like the kids are too excited for the festival.

Sharing the post, Mira captioned it as, “Promises to keep. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Promises to keep 🌸 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Aug 15, 2019 at 4:20am PDT



Shahid every now and then proves that he is a doting father and keeps sharing his pictures with Misha and Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Zain was born in 2018. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor opened up about fatherhood on Neha Dhupia’s chat show. When asked what it is like to be a father of a baby boy, he replied, “He is so good looking, I am fanboying him all day.”

Neha asked him then if it is like a mini-me moment for him and he said, “Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira’s. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking.”

Earlier, Shahid told Mumbai Mirror, “After long days or night shifts, I return home longing for sleep. But my daughter Misha will wake me up between 7.30-8 am every morning and drag me to the garden. I have to play with her, tell her stories. And it’s imperative that I give my children as much time as I give to my work.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015 and fell in love during Mira’s first pregnancy.