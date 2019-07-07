Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor completed four years of marriage and on the occasion, the couple penned down heartfelt note for each other. Earlier today, Mira shared a picture of hers and Shahid from their wedding and recently, Shahid shared a photo of his beautiful wife.

It is no ordinary photo, it is Mira’s first picture he saved on his phone. Sharing the still on Instagram, he captioned it, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”.

Mira’s caption read, “You make my world and me go round #happy4”.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busking on the success of his last release Kabir Singh. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore club. Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.