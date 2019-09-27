Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of 2019s highest-grossing film “Kabir Singh”, has said that he does not believe in being complacent after success. Rather, he wants to be a part good films no matter how much they collect at the box-office. “I don’t believe in feeling complacent. I feel you should always strive to do better. When you do certain work then it stays in your memory and when you do work over the years, then those memories and experiences become part of your life. I think that’s why the more work you do, the better you can become,” said Shahid in an interview with IANS.

“I think there is a lot to learn and I feel very fortunate that I have been working in this industry for 15-16 years now. I am thankful that people have appreciated my work, but I have a long way to go. I think I have achieved really less in these 15 or 16 years so I want to do many things in the rest of my career because now with every year, you grow older and there are younger people with exciting talent who come along. You learn from them, but as far as you are getting the opportunity to act, and as far as people are interested in you, you have to enjoy it and give it your best,” said Shahid, while interacting with the media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019.

Asked if his life has changed after Kabir Singh, he said: “I don’t think I have observed big changes in my life after the release of that film. I feel life is still the same but I do feel that after the success of that film, I will get better opportunities, and people will feel more confident about signing me for their films, because when your films start working at the box-office then suddenly many people get interested in you. My work has been the same over the past eight to 10 years and ‘Kabir Singh’ is a result of that process. I just want to do good films no matter how much business they do at the box-office because I really feel there is a need to return the love that I have received.”

Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The estimated Box office collection of Kabir Singh is whopping Rs 372.30 crore.

As of now, he has not shared any information on his upcoming projects. We hope he surprises us with his next flick too.

With inputs from IANS