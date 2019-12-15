The team of upcoming sports flick ‘Jersey‘ starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the shooting of the movie in Chandigarh. ‘Jersey’ is also a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. After Vikas Bahl’s ‘Shaandaar’, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together.

The lead actor of the film, Shahid himself hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board. It’s never too late to chase your dream. #Jersey… The journey begins. @GowtamNaidu@MrunalOfficial2016@ItsAlluAravind@AmanTheGill@SriVenkateshwaraCreations, the caption read.

After Vikas Bahl’s ‘Shaandaar’, the sports drama would see father Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together. Film ‘Jersey’ revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The’ Kabir Singh’ actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer and the veteran actor, Kapur reportedly playing his mentor in the movie. This is the second South remake for Shahid after Kabir Singh. In Jersey, Shahid will be seen as a man in his late thirties trying to get back to his game of cricket and play at the national level for the country despite all the odds relate to his age.

The first schedule of Jersey will go on for the whole month of December before a break of New Year for a few days. Post which the team will once again move to Chandigarh to finish the rest of the shooting schedule. As reported by Mumbai Mirror earlier, the team of Jersey is all set to prepare their film for an April 2020 release and the entire shoot-plan will be followed properly. The report quoted a source close to the development revealing that the shoot will begin at a popular stadium in Chandigarh and the team will be constantly moving in and around Chandigarh to shoot the film.

(With inputs from ANI)