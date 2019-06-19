Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie Kabir Singh, has reacted to the comparison that was drawn between the upcoming movie and classic Devdas. Both movies have storylines that revolve around men who are in love and become self-destructive.

While talking to reporters, Shahid was asked if Kabir Singh was a take on the novel Devdas by Bengali novelist and short story writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

“I’ll take that as a compliment because Devdas is a classic film which is the story of a self-destructive man as the hero was mad about his love. So yes, if you look at it in a generic way, you can draw some parallels,” he said about the comparison.

“I think the character of Kabir in the film loves with full passion and when his heart breaks, he feels lost and becomes self-destructive. It is difficult to hate the girl but yes, I think he starts hating himself,” he added.

Kiara Advani, who stars opposite Shahid in the movie, said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story and that every person has a weakness.

“There are some strengths in every person and so there are some weaknesses. None of us are perfect. We all have our good qualities and our bad qualities. But that doesn’t make us bad people,” she said.

“The characters of Kabir and Preeti as well, whatever they are going through in their life, it is the situation, the circumstances. It is not a perfect love story. I mean all of us have experienced love at some points of our life. But it is never so easy and so perfect and that is why the film is so relatable,” Kiara added.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is a Hindi remake of the director’s own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and it will release on June 21.