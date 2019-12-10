Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh has become the blockbuster hit of the year and his performance was applauded by many. The film earned Rs 280 crore at the box office which is in itself an outstanding figure. Now, recently at an award night, the star was promised the Best Actor Popular Award and was also going to perform on stage. However, at the last moment, there was change and shahid got upset. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid walked out of the show and denied to perform.

The source close to the actor told Pinkvilla, “It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too. Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organisers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well.”

However, Shahid’s spokesperson denied the news and said, “Shahid is a thorough professional and a man of his words. Therefore, even though the doctor had advised him bed rest, he tried to fulfill his commitments for a recent award ceremony to the best ability.”

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.