Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently riding on the success of his recently released film Kabir Singh. In his own words, he waited for around 15 years to have such a big hit to his name in Bollywood. Before Kabir Singh, Shahid was seen in Padmaavat last year. Even though the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial was praised for its content and the larger-than-life appeal, Shahid was considered a miscast. Now, during his latest appearance on a chat show, the actor was asked to name actors he would like to see in the lead roles if Padmaavat is to be remade.

Shahid was present on Neha Dhupia‘s chat show titled No Filter Neha. The Kabir Singh-star gave quit a candid reply and immediately named Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn as the new cast of Padmaavat. When Neha asked Shahid whom would he like to see in the remake of Padmaavat, Shahid said the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would perfectly fit the bill. “Actually, the cast of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would work well for that film as well,” he was quoted saying.

Earlier, while speaking on his experience of working with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor had said that he felt like an ‘outsider’. Talking to DNA last year, the actor made a striking statement and revealed that he was working with a team that has worked together earlier on many projects and therefore when he joined them on the sets of Padmaavat, he could feel the difference. Shahid said he has always been the favourite of his filmmakers but Padmaavat was the first time he felt like an outsider. He added that he understood he will take time ‘to break through that barrier.’ Praising Bhansali’s style of filmmaking, the actor had said he is one ‘ruthless’ director who’s fierce in his creative desires and doesn’t get affected by anything while shooting for his films.