After unveiling the first look of Vidya Balan as ‘human-computer’ in Shakuntala Devi, the makers have decided to rope in Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi’s daughter. The Badhaai Ho actor is very excited to be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan for the first time.

Sanya took to social media to share the excitement. The video shows the picture of Anupama Banerji and Sanya Malhotra with a (=) sign in between. She writes, “Excitement quotient is max! Time to trace the coordinates of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerji’s journey. #ShakuntalaDevi #Summer2020 @balanvidya @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @sneharajani_ @abundantiaent”.

Watch the clip here:

In a statement given to Indian Express, “I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter – Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I’m thrilled to bring onscreen this dynamic mother-daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan. Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra”.

As of now, Sanya is currently prepping up for her role, she is expected to join the cast during the London schedule by the end of September.

The film will be a biopic on Indian writer and mental calculator Shakuntala Devi. At the age of 5, she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Without any formal education, she could solve incredibly arithmetic problems. She has also earned her place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

The biopic will be directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra under the banner Abundantia Entertainment. The film is slated to release in summer 2020.