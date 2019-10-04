Sanya Malhotra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film ‘Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer,’ which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz. In the first look, the actor, who is playing Vidya’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji, is dressed in a multi-coloured track jacket and light blue jeans. The highlight of the look remains the ‘Dangal’ actor’s new hairstyle which is straighter unlike her curly hair with long bangs.

Sanya Malhotra took to Twitter and captioned the poster as “Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi Already in love with my look in the film @vidya_balan @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani @anumenon1805 @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent #AnupmaBanerji”.

The shooting of the flick began on Monday in London.

Take a look at Sanya Malhotra’s first look:

The ‘Dirty Picture’ star shared the teaser of the flick which is based on Indian writer and mental calculator, Shakuntala Devi, earlier this month. The teaser amazed the audiences as it gave them a hard time trying to spot a difference between the Vidya’s on-screen character and the maths wizard’s real self!

‘Shakuntala Devi – Human-Computer’ is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala’s ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

Sanya was last seen in ‘Badhai Ho’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received many appreciations and smashed box office records by surpassing Rs 200 crores worldwide.

With inputs from ANI