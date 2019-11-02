Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has ringed her 20th birthday with her family, cousins Rhea and Arjun Kapoor and best friend Ananya Pandey. Though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she is already a star on social media. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor have shared pictures and videos from the last night’s celebrations and have also posted adorable posts for their daughter.

Sanjay Kapoor has shared the cake cutting video and wrote, “Happy birthday Darling love you. (sic)” Meheep Kapoor also shared a boomerang video where Shanaya can be blowing candles along with Sanjay. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “am a mama of a 20 year old #SoSoProudOfMyGirl. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Darling love you ❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 1, 2019 at 11:59am PDT





View this post on Instagram I am a mama of a 20 year old 🕺🏻❤️🧿🧿🧿 #SoSoProudOfMyGir❤️❤️❤️🧿 A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on Nov 1, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Shanaya Kapoor’s best friend Ananya Pandey also shared an adorable post where both the beauties can be seen posing together. While Ananya looks gorgeous in a white tee teamed up with denim and matching shoes, Shanaya can be seen donning an off-shoulder black crop top teamed up with loose denim and sneakers. Ananya captioned the photo as, “for me, the sun always shines wherever Shanaya is happy bday to my soul sister, I love u for life papaya #BiggestMess. (sic)”

Shanaya Kapoor has not yet forayed as an actor in Bollywood but has taken the first step in the industry by being an assistant director for the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Sexana titled The Kargil Girl. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

We just hope Shanaya to be in front of the camera someday, but she chose to start her Bollywood journey on a slightly unconventional note for a star kid.

Happy Birthday Shanaya Kapoor!