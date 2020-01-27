Shehnaaz Gill is the popular face in Pollywood industry. She has become the household name with her stint on the popular reality show. Fondly called Sana and known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ Shehnaaz has left no stone unturned in giving her best to the reality show. The super entertaining contestant of the house is celebrating her birthday on January 27.

Shefali Bagga, who has shared an adorable bond with Shehnaaz on the show and Himanshi Khurana, who was arch-rival with Shehnaaz under one roof, took to social media to share birthday wishes for Shehnaaz.

Shefali penned a special message and a video of her re-entry in the house wherein she was seen sharing an adorable moment with Shehnaaz. Shefali also emphasised that while Shehnaaz is already a winner for her, she hopes that the Punjabi singer takes home the winner’s trophy. “Heartiest birthday wishes to #shehnaazgill God bless . She is a sweetheart. Most entertaining, lovable and crazy. I really hope she wins the show. For me she is a winner already. Love #biggboss13 #bb13”, wrote Shefali.

On the other hand, Himanshi shared a beautiful picture of herself hugging Shehnaaz from her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and wrote, “Happy birthday Shehnaaz” followed by a cute smiling emoticon. To note, the picture was clicked while Himanshi was bidding adieu to the housemates after getting eliminated from the popular reality show.

Happy birthday shehnaz 😊💫 pic.twitter.com/rVH7KjOafP — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 27, 2020

Himanshi Khuarana will be re-entering Bigg Boss 13 for a special task wherein one of family members or friends of the contestants will enter the house to stay with them for a week.