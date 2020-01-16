As actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 35 today, he has a treat to share with his fans and that is the first look of his upcoming movie ‘Shershaah’. Three posters of the film have been unveiled and all of them show Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra in the battlefield. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Shershaah is based on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth essaying the role of brave heart martyr soldier. He was an officer of the Indian Army, awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest war-time gallantry award for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share his look from the movie Shershaah and unveiled three posters. He wrote, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

Sidharth is seen dressed in the army uniform, he looked promising as Captain Vikram Batra and is set to bring his untold story on 3rd July, 2020.

Take a look here:

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. It’s one of the most anticipated patriotic films being made on Indian army that is hitting the screens this year apart from others like Attack, Kwatha, Sam, Indian 2 and Kargil Girl among others.

Sidharth’s film has been shot in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and it’s expected to bring him back into his success zone after the failure of Marjaavaan last year in which he played the role of a gangster. Sidharth doesn’t have any other announced project apart from Shershaah so far, however, speculations are rife that he is fronting the third installment of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui.