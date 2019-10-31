Samir Kochhar will be playing an impacting character in his new web series which will be releasing soon. After gaining popularity for the Netflix sensation Sacred Games he has now ventured into an exclusive Amazon prime series Four More Shots Please Season 2. Shibani Dandekar who has enthralled the audience in films like Roy and Shandaar is all set to explore the digital space. She is seen bonding with actor Samir Kocchar over the sets of their upcoming show.

The duo is currently shooting for the web series which is said to be the desi version of Sex and the City. The story revolves around the lives of four young, urban Indian women who met at a bar and form a strong bond over tequila shots. The gangs of girls are fierce yet flawed and unapologetic.

Last seen in Typewriter, the actor had a good time shooting with the girls.” I am getting to associate with so many talented people around and this only adds up my experience as an actor. The entire cast of Four More Shots Please is very chilled out and so I never get tired of shooting. I look forward to more such fun-loving projects” says Samir.

The Noor actor has already worked with Samir after which they didn’t get the opportunity to work together. Both know each other since Samir has been anchoring for IPL and it makes up for a good chemistry onscreen. Apart from knowing each other professionally, they are good friends off-screen.