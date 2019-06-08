Bollywood’s stunning and fit diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned 44 today. To make this day even more special looks like her hubby dearest Raj Kundra has made fantastic plans. The whole Kundra family can be seen hitting the gym early in the morning and Shilpa Shetty says her fans ‘swast raho khush raho’.
Born to Surendra and Sunanda on June 8, 1975, Shilpa is a successful actress of the Bollywood industry. Husband Raj Kundra has a special message for the love of his life. He took to Instagram to wish the beautiful birthday message. He writes, “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all 🙏 #Love #girlfriend #birthday#family #happiness #timeless #beauty.”
Take a look at the picture and Raj’s heartfelt note for Shilpa:
Fans and celebrities on Twitter, wish the Dhadkan actor with warm messages:
On her birthday, Shilpa Shetty launches her own app on iOs and Android.
Birthday girl Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had tied the knot in February 2009. They have a son named Viaan.