On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Bollywood beauties have upped their style game in gorgeous traditional wear. Bollywood celebrities such as Padmini Kolhapure, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavna Pandey have visited Anil Kapoor’s residence for the Karva Chauth katha and moon sighting. Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosted the ritual and got all the ladies together to celebrate the occasion together.

In the video shared by Shilpa Shetty on Instagram, the Bollywood beauties can be seen performing the Karva Chauth katha with the katha being played at the background.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always. #love #gratitude #love #longlife #karvachauth #rituals #traditon #customary. (sic)”

The video has gone viral and has fetched over one lakh views within a few minutes.

Watch the video here:



She has also shared a picture with all the beautiful ladies including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Sandhu, Kareena Kapoor’s mother Babita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor, Neelam Kothari among others.

Earlier, Shilpa has shared her picture donning a beautiful red saree for the festival. She completed her look with bangles, a pair of earrings, vermillion and hair kept natural. She captioned it as, “Karwa Chauth ready. Outfit: @pallavijaipur Jewellery: @golecha_jewels Styling: @sanjanabatra Assistance: @devakshim #karwachauth #ootd #sareenotsorry #fashion #red #fashion #celebration #indianwear #festivities. (sic)”



On a related note, the song of Karva Chauth that is sung during the Karva Chauth katha is “Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri naa, Kumbh chrakhra feri naa, Aar pair payeen naa, Ruthda maniyen naa, Suthra jagayeen naa, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara..”.