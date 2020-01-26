Making the most of her cheat days every Sunday, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty keeps updating fans about her treat food every week and her latest post is enough to send the Internet reeling down the memory lane. Seen exuding uncontained excitement like a toddler on her “guilt-free” day, Shilpa’s latest video will set you craving not just for a similar binge but also for maternal pamperings. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the video shot where she was binging Bengali Rasgulla.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “My all-time favourite Indian dessert, fresh hot #rasgulla 🌈🤪❤️🎉 Enjoying the freedom to eat SWEET on a Sunday because I don’t eat refined sugar on other days… Soooo worth the wait 💥💥💥 Live it up guys, it’s #sundaybinge time 😝 #foodcoma #sweettooth #indian #dessert #swasthrahomastraho #love”.

Well, the video will definitely make you rush to a sweet store and have a big Rasgulla.

Shilpa Shetty was recently honoured with the Champions of Change Award by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. While fans and members of film fraternity emptied their stash of congratulatory wishes on her viral picture, Shilpa penned a gratitude note with an inspiring message that will surely leave you motivated.

She took to Instagram to share the video, just like every weekend and this time she is seen indulging into the chocolate cherry cake, raspberry macaroon and triple chocolate mousse. In her post, she mentioned that after eating the monstrous desserts, she has gone into a food coma and can’t have the dessert for the next two weeks. Well, it will be interesting to see if she can hold onto her cravings.