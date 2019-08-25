Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde supports singer Mika Singh, who was banned by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) for performing at an event in Pakistan. She says Mika has committed no crime by performing in Pakistan as artists have no borders.

Shilpa Shinde had an interaction with a media daily in which she slammed AICWA and FWICE for having banned Mika Singh. Not only did she defend Mika for having performed in Pakistan, but she also went on to challenge the federation to ‘stop her from going to Pakistan if they can.’

Shilpa told TOI, “I think rather than criticising you should be proud of the fact that Mika Singh has been called to perform there despite of them having good singers and musicians. If our government is giving him a visa who is federation to stop him from performing in Pakistan. How can they stop him? I would like to tell the federation that you have much bigger problems in the industry to deal with, please try and solve them. You haven’t been able to put a regulation on working hours of artists and crew members. People still work for 12-15 hours when in your rule book it says 8 hours shift. We are bringing shame to our own artistes by commenting about them.”

“Do I need to say Pakistan murdabad to show my love for country?” the actor further questioned the federation while saying that no one else can decide if one loves their country or not. Shilpa Shinde finds no logic in stopping to perform in Pakistan or saying bad things about the country to ‘become patriotic.

On the work front, Shilpa became a household name after her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! She later took part in the eleventh season of the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner.