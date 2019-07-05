Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who has been in news off late for his aggressive reviews of the ongoing matches in the World Cup, has become a father of his second child – baby boy! Recently, he took to his YouTube channel on July 4 to share the good news and asked his fans to suggest a good name.

Shoaib Akhtar also shared the good news on Twitter where he writes, “Overwhelmed by the feeling of becoming a father again. Keep my newborn baby and the mother in your prayers. Watch me break the news on my YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/BabyShoaibNews”.

Overwhelmed by the feeling of becoming a father again.

Keep my newborn baby and the mother in your prayers.

Watch me break the news on my YouTube channel: https://t.co/TJAZMbmLUR pic.twitter.com/n5WWQpCEyN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 4, 2019

In the video, Shoaib says, “I am overwhelmed by the feeling of being a father for the second time. I am thankful for Allah for blessing me with the second son and I cannot tell you the feeling as it is something out of the world that I cannot explain”.

He also said that he doesn’t want to show pictures to his fans on social media as he is afraid of paparazzi giving limelight to star kids. Shoaib doesn’t want photographers to click his baby boy like they do with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

Watch the video of Shoaib Akhtar here:

Shoaib Akhtar’s first son for born on November 7, 2016, and he was named Mohammad Mikaeel Ali. Known as the Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest measured delivery in international cricket, at the speed of 161.3 kmph.