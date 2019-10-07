Aau Lolita! Bollywood’s villain-cum-comedian Shakti Kapoor’s fans are being bombarded with his throwback photo proving how far he has come over these years in his career. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor has taken us back to the 60s by sharing an old photo of daddy Shakti from his school days.

In the black and white photo, Shakti Kapoor looks almost unrecognizable in this photo as he poses with his school mates. Shakti was the captain of his school cricket team and the pic clicked with the team shows that they have won the match as they can be seen in their uniforms with a giant trophy and cricket equipment. Shraddha wrote, “Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team – Salwan Public School, Delhi ❤️ @shaktikapoor”.

Take a look at Shakti Kapoor’s picture and find out where is he?

Shaira Ahmed Khan, who is the wife of famous choreographer Ahmed Khan, commented on the post, “In the Centre top row ..Wowwww.” Fans were quick to spot the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor in the top row. One of their fans commented, “4th person, 1st row.” Another fan commented, “The middle one in the last row.” Others commented on the post with heart and smiley emojis to show their love.

Almost everyone made the right guess. “Ummmmm 4th Last top line? It feels soo awesome to see parents ka school pic na,” wrote Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, wife of the Bollywood producer. “Right in middle of the standing row,” wrote another. Many more fans reacted with heart emojis on the picture.

On Shakti Kapoor’s birthday, Shraddha posted an adorable collage that made fans go “aaau” with nostalgia. The shared picture featured stills of Shakti from different movies of his, portraying him in his iconic characters. The post was captioned, “Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you @shaktikapoor (sic)” and Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, “Legend”.

On the professional front, Shraddha’s last project Chhichhore also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty crosses 150 crores at the Box Office.