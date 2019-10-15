We either fight tooth and nail with our siblings or fight tooth and nail for them, there is nothing in between and Chhichhore star Shraddha Kapoor‘s latest postbacks our claim as she revealed her emotional reaction to brother Siddhanth Kapoor’s singing debut in Yaaram. Evidently over the top like any typical sister, Shraddha was seen rooting for Siddhanth as she shared the song Kash Fir Se from his next release.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha dropped the monochromic poster which features Siddhanth in the recording studio with headphones on and the name of the song and artist smeared in red. Shraddha revealed in the caption, “I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck. Here it is for all of you now (link in bio) Bhaiya, you’re 1 of the best people I know & your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @siddhanthkapoor (sic).” Quick to comment, Siddhanth wrote, “I love you more than you could ever imagine (sic).”

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release, Chhichhore, set new benchmarks at the Box Office stumping all preconceived estimations. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty, collected a total of Rs 150.36 crore in the fifth week and became the third film of Fox Star Studios to enter the coveted club.

Up next, Shraddha is shooting for Ahmed Khan-directorial Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. While Ankita Lokhande plays Shraddha’s sister in Sajid Nadiadwala’s third installment, actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen essaying the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother in the movie.

Apart from these, Shraddha also has Remo D’Souza‘s dance film Street Dancer, opposite Varun Dhawan. Street Dancer also features Nora Fatehi apart from Varun and Shraddha. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it’s gearing up to hit the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 24.