Touted as a hardcore action film or a “more of a screenplay-based movie”, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho has extended the period of fans anticipation. Going by recent reports, the Sujeeth-directorial will not release this Independence Day as promised earlier.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #Saaho shifted to 30 Aug 2019. (sic).”

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth who earlier helmed Run Raja Run starring Prabhas in the year 2014. Ever since the film was announced, most people expressed their concern over a young director like Sujeeth directing a huge-budgeted film like Saaho. However, the teaser of the movie dropped earlier, had proved that the director has done a brilliant job. Saaho looks like a film full of energy and a true big-screen treat.

Earlier, talking about why he chose a hardcore action film like Saaho to appear on-screen after Baahubali, Prabhas said that he realised his audience likes to see him performing action in films. He was quoted saying, “Saaho is more of a screenplay-based movie, Sujeeth and his team sat on the script for three years. After Baahubali it’s an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it.”

Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. It’s a Pan-Indian film that’s hitting the theatres on August 15 as the big Independence Day release this year. Made in 4 languages simultaneously – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand apart from Shraddha and Prabhas.