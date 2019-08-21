Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the multilingual Saaho. The actress says that she is interested in experimenting with her roles, and that box-office number can never stop her from following her heart.

“Whether it worked at the box office or not, I am always offered different roles that are strong and well edged-out. As an actor I am always looking for something different, looking for a new challenge. I know that not all my films have worked wonders at the box-office, but that has not stopped me from experimenting,” Shraddha told IANS.

The actor, who made her debut with “Teen Patti” in 2010, has left a mark with roles is a singer in “Aashiqui 2”, a Kashmiri girl in “Haider”, a dancer in “ABCD 2”, and a real-life gangster in “Haseena Parkar”, among other roles. She has the commercial biggie “Saaho” coming up, besides “Chhichhore”.

Some of her past films such as “Ok Jaanu”, “Haseena Parkar” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” fared below expectations, but Shraddha’s confidence remains unfazed.

“The fate of a film is not in my hand, so numbers should not stop me from experimenting. When an actor tried avoiding formula in order to experiment, she tends to stumble. However, every time I introspect I feel it is better to go for a script that I like but is risky, than a safe script that I may do half-heartedly,” said the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor.

Shraddha, however, concedes, she is not altogether oblivious to the cold box-office response to some of her films. “Those box-office results did make me sit down and introspect. I started looking out for a better understanding of how to engage and entertain the audience, which is constantly changing,” she said.

In Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, Shraddha will be seen alongside Prabhas, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjerekar, Murli Sharma, and Chunkey Pandey among others.

The film has been shot with IMAX cameras and, given its rumoured budget of Rs 350 crore, Shraddha admits she is stressed out about how Saaho might fare at the box-office.

“This is the first time I have worked in such a big-budget film so I am excited but nervous as well. People have huge expectations ever since the trailer was released, so I am stressed now,” said the actress.

“Saaho” opens on August 30.