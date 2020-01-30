Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh’s film Baaghi 3’s final shoot has been completed. Shraddha on Thursday shared a picture from the last day of the shoot of her upcoming action-drama ‘Baaghi 3’ on social media. The upcoming movie is on the last day of its shoot today and the 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the picture from the movie set along with the whole crew.

“Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time,” the caption read. The shared picture saw the cast and crew from the upcoming movie, cutting the cake which has ‘Baaghi 3’ written on it.

Familiar faces including the lead actor of the flick Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen in the photo.

Take a look here:



Shraddha Kapoor who was last seen in the dance-drama ‘Street Dancer 3D’ is back with Baaghi’s third instalment alongside Tiger Shroff after featuring in the first one.

The second part of the series featured Disha Patani. The movie will also mark as Shraddha’s reunition with her ‘Ek Villain’ co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)