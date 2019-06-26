Naam Shabana director Shivam Nair has been planning for almost one and a half years now to make a biopic on “daughter of India” Uzma Ahmed who was kidnapped and forced to marry at gunpoint in Buner, Pakistan. The film will be starring Saif Ali Khan who will be playing the role of an Indian diplomat JP Singh. Now reports suggest that the Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the lead.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Shivam wants to have a prominent face as Uzma. Although there were initial talks initiated with Ileana D’Cruz and Parineeti Chopra around two years ago, now, he has almost closed the deal with Shraddha Kapoor. He met Shraddha and narrated the whole story to her. She has liked it a lot and feels it will be her most powerful character till date. She has verbally given it a go ahead but the makers are meeting the actress once she’s back from Austria (she’s shooting a song for Saaho there). After the meeting, they will discuss the modalities”.

“Shraddha is an extremely popular face among the youth and since the film has a brilliant story anyway, Shivam believes this might be a turning point in Shraddha’s career too. Not to mention that it will also position the film better for the producers,” the source added.

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Jawani Janeman in London while Shraddha Kapoor is in Europe, shooting for her Telugu debut Saaho.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

Saaho is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(Aug 15) this year.