Actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood stars in the country. She’s adored for her cute appearances in films and also for her ‘girl-next-door’ roles in the films. Her fans also swear of her humility and are always in awe of how she treats her teammates and other professionals around. She proved the same humility in her latest Instagram post. Shraddha took to Instagram to make a special birthday post for her bodyguard. She posted a picture of herself posing with the man who protects her all the time at work.

The actor, who rose to fame with her performance in her debut film itself, wrote a beautiful birthday wish in the Marathi language in the caption of her post. The caption of Shraddha’s post loosely translates into a sweet message for her bodyguard. She wishes him the best and expresses her gratitude towards him for being around her and protecting her with all his heart and soul all the time. She also mentions how lucky she is to have him in her life. Shraddha also wishes a lot of peace and happiness for her bodyguard in the post.

The caption on Shraddha’s post read, “माझ्या आयुष्यातील महत्वाच्या आणि अप्रतिम माणसाला वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. मला नेहमी सुरक्षित ठेवल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद. अतुल, तुझ्या सारखा व्यक्ती माझ्या आयुष्यात असणं याला मी माझं भाग्य मानते. तुला सुख, शांती आणि तुला जे हवं ते सर्व काही लाभो! I ❤ you. Happy birthday!!!” (sic)

The actor’s co-star from Street Dancer – Varun Dhawan commented on the lovely post with a heart emoji. Several other colleagues of Shraddha from the film industry liked the post and commented on it. The actor’s fans, however, went gaga over this humble gesture. The post is now being shared widely by the actor’s fans all over social media.

