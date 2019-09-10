Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ went on floors today i.e. September 10. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial was supposed to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. However, it has been postponed to March 13, 2020. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in the film.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He also revealed the new release date of the film, alongside a picture of the movie’s clapperboard with a colourful and vibrant Ganesha idol in the backdrop. He tweeted, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan begins… Release date finalized: 13 March 2020… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.”

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan begins… Release date finalized: 13 March 2020… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. pic.twitter.com/J9VxDFQXN4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

The film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The makers of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ had released an animated teaser of the film on May 9, which is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delves into the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.



Talking about the film, Ayushmann told IANS, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. It had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by RS Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.