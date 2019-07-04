Ayushmann Khurrana recently released his film Article 15 which has colledted a total of Rs 31.16 crore in six days. Ayushamann has many films in his kitty and one is Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which is a sequel to his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film will showcase the love story of a gay couple. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Rajkummar Rao will be playing his gay partner in the film.

If speculations turn out to be true then it will be great to see two of Bollywood’s most versatile actors sharing screen space once again after Bareilly Ki Barfi. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The idea is to bring out into the open bodily issues that no one discussed. Which is not to say that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will go down the same path as the first installment with Ayushmann again. But there will definitely be a flaw in the protagonist to deal with.”

The film’s screening was recently banned in Roorkee after protests. Director of the film, Anubhav Sinha reacted to it and said that he will be seeking legal actions. He took to his Twitter handle to share the same and wrote, “Seeking legal action. Will challenge it in the court.”