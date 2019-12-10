Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, who tied the knot with her longtime beau Rohit Mittal last year December, has now called it quit. Taking to Instagram, she has announced that she is separating from her husband and that they are no longer together. In the post, she wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals.”

She further added, “Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Not all stories mend to have happy endings but have happy memories! Take care. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:

Shweta and Rohit had dated each other for more than four years before getting married. Reportedly, it was Shweta herself who proposed to Rohit.

Shweta rose to fame as a child artist with her performance in Hindi film Makdee (2002), for which she even went on to bag a National Award. Her role in Shreyas Talpade starrer Iqbal (2005) also garnered her a lot of praises. Shweta was also seen playing the character of Shruti Aggarwal, Parvati and Om’s daughter in Star Plus’ hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Recently, she was seen in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).