After announcing that she has parted ways with Rohit Mittal, actor Shweta Basu Prasad now revealed that they have mutually filed for a divorce. The actor was speaking to an entertainment portal when she revealed that both he and Rohit have decided to remain friends and be there for each other but they need to end their marriage and have taken the route of legal separation.

Shweta got married to Rohit in December 2018 and the duo decided to separate within one year of marriage, announcing the news in December last year. The actor added that his estranged husband has always been supportive of her decisions and her career but they decided that they are not meant to be together as a couple. The two have been in a happy relationship for five years including a year of marriage.

She also said she respects Rohit’s filmmaking style and wishes to work with him soon. The actor was quoted saying, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation. Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. We had five years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain, friends, that’s it.”

Shweta went on to say that she is not against the idea of falling in love once again but she believes in ‘organic’ feelings, therefore, she’s not going to force herself into any relationship just for the sake of having a partner. The actor said if she develops feelings for someone, she’s not going to suppress it.