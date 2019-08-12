TV actor Shweta Tiwari who was last seen in Begusarai as Bindiya, has accused her husband, Abhinav Kohli of physical assault – alleging that he beats and abuses her daughter Palak. She filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station, Kandivali (E) against Abhinav.

According to a report in SpotBoyE, Shweta along with her daughter Palak was spotted near a police station and were seen in tears, crying and screaming very loudly.

Abhinav and Shweta don’t share their personal life with fans or media and since a year, neither of them has admitted that they are going through a serious problem. As per a report in the entertainment portal, Abhinav slapped Palak, Shweta’s daughter in a fit of rage. Shweta told the cops that her husband was often under the influence of alcohol when the said thing happened.

Abhinav was later brought down to the police station for interrogation which lasted for nearly 4 hours. It was in the presence of Shweta and Palak.

A report has been filed against Abhinav which read that the 38-year-old had abused in filthy language to her stepdaughter Palak.

According to BollywoodLife, Shweta accused Abhinav of outraging the modesty of her daughter by passing very obscene comment and showing her obscene model’s photo in his mobile since October 2017. For the same, an offence under section No.342/19 u/s 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC r/w 67-A IT act is registered against Abhinav Kohli. He has been arrested and investigations are being made related to the case.

Just last year, it was reported that Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli had hit a rough patch in their marriage. There were reports that the couple was having a lot of opinion clashes about Abhinav’s career and Shweta’s success. At that time, Abhinav had denied all the reports.

Shweta Tiwari was earlier married to actor Raja Chaudhary and that marriage was a disaster.