Actor Shweta Tiwari recalls that when she chose to separate from husband Abhinav Kohli after accusing him of domestic violence, it was easy for many people to blame her for the situation, simply because she had gone through a similar bad marriage in 2007 with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary.

The actor recently came out and filed a report against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic abuse. Shweta, more popularly known as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that she was going through a tough phase in her marriage. Her first marriage with actor Raja Chaudhary ended after it was revealed that he used to abuse Shweta physically and mentally.

“It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’,” said Shweta, in an interview to Hindustan Times. She added, “When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinions penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family.”

On her daughter Palak, Shweta said, “She has taken care of me like my mother.”

Shweta is currently seen in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which is getting appreciated by the audience. The actor plays the role of a middle-aged single woman in the story opposite Varun Badola.

