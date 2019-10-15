TV actor and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari has taken to social media to share a new picture of her kids – Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared an adorable picture of Palak holding Reyansh while posing in sunlight. In the picture, while Reyansh looks cute in his bathrobe, Palak looks as cool as ever in her animal-printed dress.

Calling the two the ‘most gorgeous kids’, Shweta further captions her post as, “My #nanhayatri and My Ethereal Girl❤️#mostgorgeouskids @palaktiwarii”. The actor has shared four pictures in the post – each one cuter than the other. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram My #nanhayatri and My Ethereal Girl❤️#mostgorgeouskids @palaktiwarii A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 14, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT

Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram timeline is filled with cute photos of her kids. The actor uses her social media account to share the happy glimpses of her life and also to speak with her fans. Shweta recently came out to deny all the rumours about her daughter’s acting debut. The actor used Instagram to share the screenshots of two media stories that claimed Palak was going to make her TV debut soon. Later, she interacted with her followers in another Instagram post and mentioned that she has gratitude for all the love they give to her daughter but Palak is currently busy studying and she’ll soon take over the screens to entertain the audience.

Shweta and her family were also in news lately when the news of her husband Abhinav Kohli surfaced. It was reported that Shweta had launched a case of domestic violence against Kohli at a police station and the investigation was being done. Various reports also suggested that Kohli also behaved inappropriately with Palak. However, the girl later took to her Instagram timeline and issued an official statement mentioning that her step-father never harassed her.