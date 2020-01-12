Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished the shooting of his upcoming film Shershaah which is a biopic on Indian army officer Vikram Batra. The actor posted a beautiful note on Instagram announcing the film’s wrap and shared three pictures from the sets of the film. The film features Kiara Advani as his love interest while Paresh Rawal and Himanshu Malhotra are seen in important roles.

Sidharth asked his fans to wait for the first look of the film which is expected to be out soon. The caption on his post read, “And it’s a wrap! The universe has been so kind for giving me the chance to portray the real life hero of our Indian Army, Vikram Batra. And I couldn’t be happier to bring you his courageous life story. I want to thank each one of you for being a part of this amazing film. This 3 year long journey has been spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side. Watch out for our first look! ” (sic)



Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. It’s one of the most anticipated patriotic films being made on Indian army that is hitting the screens this year apart from others like Attack, Kwatha, Sam, Indian 2 and Kargil Girl among others.

Sidharth’s film has been shot in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and it’s expected to bring him back into his success zone after the failure of Marjaavaan last year in which he played the role of a gangster. Sidharth doesn’t have any other announced project apart from Shershaah so far, however, speculations are rife that he is fronting the third installment of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui.

As is, the actor is also in the news because of the rumours of him dating Kiara. The couple was also clicked together recently during the New Year holidays and their Instagram timelines revealed that the dup was holidaying together at a Safari. However, none of them has come out to talk openly about their relationship status in the media.