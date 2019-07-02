Kiara Advani has been into buzz since her film Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor has hit the theatres. Recently, during the trailer launch of Jabriya Jodi that was held on Monday in Mumbai and paparazzi didn’t leave a chance to ask Sidharth Malhotra about his relationship status and what is cooking between Kiara Advani and him. Not dodging the question, Sidharth replied that they are nothing but co-stars in Shershaah, the biopic on Vikram Batra. He further said that Kiara often makes fun of the news report which talks about their relationship status.

As quoted by Pinkvilla, “During the event today, Sid opened up about the same and shared that Kiara made fun of the articles which linked them together. He went on to say that they are lovely friends and co-stars in Shershaah, the shooting of which is currently going on. In fact, he hugged Parineeti and stated that for now, he is very happy with this Jodi and will keep fans updated.”

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 2 this year.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in Netflix original film Guilty. She will also be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.