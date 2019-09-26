International singer Cardi B has revealed she was sexually harassed during a photoshoot for a magazine. The actor was speaking in her latest interview with a news channel when she opened up on the disgusting experience she had with a magazine photographer. The singer who has crooned songs like I Like It, Drip, Money, Press, I Do and Clout among others enjoys a terrific fan following all across the globe. She’s one of the most sought-after female pop icons.

Cardi B talked to WE TV Network in an interview and shared the incident. She said she was left furious after the incident. As per a report in The Sun (UK), Cardi B revealed that the photographer exposed himself to her. She said she is never going to forget that incident as it has scarred her for life. Explaining what happened, Cardi B revealed that the photographer came close to her during the shoot and started misbehaving.

She was quoted saying, “I was so f***ing mad. I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine? Then he pulled his d*** out.”The hit singer added that she even told the photographer “you’re f***ing bugging” before storming off the set in disgust.

Cardi B also spoke about the #MeToo movement. The movement that exposed many influential people in the West who harassed women in the industry and also gave voice to the survivors, began in the US. Cardi B praised the women who spoke out and also mentioned that she herself knows many women who have gone through the same kind of harassment and the movement encouraged them to came out. She said, “When I see the Me Too movement – there are girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment… like they make you feel you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls*** s***. It happens, really, every day.”