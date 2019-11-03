Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam recently took to Facebook to share a post questioning how the prominent Bollywood celebrities managed to take a selfie with PM Narendra Modi at an event where the cellphones of the guests were taken out before the entry. The famous singer wrote a sarcastic note on his Facebook wall and posted the selfies taken by Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez that went viral on social media a few days back. The singer revealed that all the guests including him were asked to leave their cellphones out before entering the venue and they were even given a token to collect the phones while on their way out. However, the various selfies that did the rounds on the internet later amazed him.

The veteran singer first thanked those who made it possible for him to meet the PM and then expressed his concern. He wrote, “I am grateful to Ramoji Raoji, (Eenadu), because of whom I was able to attend a reception hosted by our Hon. Prime Minister at his home on the 29th of Oct. Upon entering the premises, we were asked to leave our cellphones with the security personnel and were given tokens for the same. But I was bewildered at the STARS taking selfies with the PM on that day. THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM?????” (sic)

It was towards the end of the last month that PM Modi had hosted a meet and greet programme named ‘Change Within’ to promote the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Several prominent names from the Hindi film industry including SRK, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Guru Randhawa, Rajkumar Hirani, Jackie Shroff and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Wards Nadiadwala among others attended the event and got clicked with the PM.

SPB and producer Dil Raju were the only two people who represented the South Indian film industry at the event. This also became a matter of concern when entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who’s also the wife of producer Ram Charan, wrote to the PM pointing out at the ignorance shown towards the south film industry.

