Singer Udit Narayan has reached out to the Mumbai police against threat calls he has been receiving for the last one month now. The veteran playback singer has registered a complaint at the Amboli police station against the caller.

As reported by ANI, the Amboli police transferred Narayan’s complaint to the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai crime branch. Upon investigation, the officials found out that the calls were being made from a stolen phone. The caller has been identified as Lakman.

The report by the news agency quoted senior police inspector Bharat Gaikwad saying, “The complaint was filed by the actor four days ago and since then we have increased patrolling near Udit’s residence.”

As found in the probe, the number of the caller was traced to the security guard of Narayan’s building, who revealed that his phone was stolen around a month ago while he was visiting his hometown.

More details on the case are awaited.