A musical talent event for indigent children titled ‘Mitte Ke Sitare’ was organised in Mumbai on Sunday. It is an initiative by Divyaj Foundation wherein it aims to reach out the economically backward section of the society and empowers them. Through the show, the foster children’s talent is showcased by keeping a singing competition. The reality show is the brainchild of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amita Fadnavis and social activist Amruta Fadnavis.

During the show, the winners were announced. The event was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Amrita Fadnavis, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Shankar Mahadevan, Himesh Reshammiya among several other Cabinet minister of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra CM honoured the children at the event and also performed with them. Amrita, on the other hand, expressed pleasure and said, “The journey of ‘Mitti Ke Sitare’ was very beautiful and melodious. The energy among the children is commendable. If these children are given a proper platform, they will turn out to be great singers. We ensure that we give our full cooperation in nurturing their talents. If a child has the talent and needs support, I am with them.”

‘Mitti Ke Sitare’ is very first India’s musical reality show for the underprivileged kids. It was announced on January 24 this year and it aims at bringing out the talents from the slum area of Mumbai. The winners will be then showcasing their talents on a larger platform. It also aims at finding the best talent across different genres of vocal and instrumental music.