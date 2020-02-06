Actor Tusshar Kapoor was one of the guests at the Karan Johar‘s kids’ birthday bash on Wednesday. In his Instagram post later, Tusshar talked about being a single parent and how he, along with Karan and others, have ‘broken barriers’ of parenting.

Both Tusshar and his sister, Ekta Kapoor, have become parents through surrogacy. Karan, too, experienced fatherhood through the same technique and now, the three are known as doting parents to their kids. All the three stars always talked highly about experiencing parenthood without being in a marriage or having a partner to share parenting duties with. Karan, Tusshar and Ekta have taken pride in setting a good example for their kids and being a single parent by choice, thereby, shattering many social norms about good parenting. This post by Tusshar seems like an ode to the same belief. While sharing a photo of himself, KJo and Ekta posing together, Tusshar wrote, “Single parents Club…..we broke barriers! #happybirthdayroohiandyash 📷 by @neelamkotharisoni” (sic). Check out the full post here:

Earlier, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Karan had talked about enjoying being a single parent to his kids – Yash and Roohi. He said he never realised how one starts feeling complete in life after having kids and he is glad he didn’t deprive himself of that experience. KJo added that he was well aware of the fact that his kids are growing up to idolising him both as a mother and a father and he has a big responsibility to manage. However, the popular director maintained that he slowly realised how he always got his mother’s support in raising the kids right and that meant a lot to him.