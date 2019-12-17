Tens years after their movie 99 hit the cinema screens, Bollywood stars and power jodi Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, the duo shared a picture featuring Soha, looking radiant as ever, in a green churidaar suit while Kunal looked dapper in blue formals. While Soha captioned the picture, “Ten years after 99 the movie I get to work with this guy again @khemster2 (sic),” Kunal captioned his simply as, “Hum Tum (sic).”

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. Talking about the same, she told PTI, “I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon.”

She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani. Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.