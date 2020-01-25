Actors Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The two had tied the knot in Mumbai in 2015. Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot. Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris in 2014.

Marking five years of their marriage, Kunal shared a video of their nuptials and wrote “Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life❤️”.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans as well as Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Rohit Jugraj and actors Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Khanvilkar and Anand Tiwari. Soha also took to Instagram and wished Kunal.

View this post on Instagram Always. @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:11pm PST



Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.