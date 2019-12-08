Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha often becomes the target of the online trolls. While some fat-shamed her, others question her credibility as an actor. However, the actor never shies away to give it back to the trolls in her own style. Recently, during a segment with an entertainment portal, she read out some of the mean comments and gave a befitting reply.

One comment reads, “I hate Sonakshi Sinha so much that I’m afraid I might smash my TV Screen.” To which Dabangg actor replied Bhyi bohat paise hain tumhare pass? Off kardo na TV agar nahi acha lagta toh? Smash karne ki koi zaroort nahi hain. (Do you have a lot of money? Turn the TV off if you don’t like it. There’s no need to smash it.)”

Another comment read, “Afsos hua ye dekh ke ki Instgaram pe unfollow option nahi hota (Sadly there’s no dislike button in Instagram).” To which, Sonakshi replied, “Unfollow option hota hain. Woh istemaal karo. Aur mere paas bhi bahut achha option hain: Block. (Use the unfollow button instead. Even I have a very good option: Block).”

Another troller pointed out at the nepotism and wrote, “Acting aati nahi, bas iske papa ki wajah se aayi hain filmo me. (She doesn’t know how to act. She is in the films just because of her dad.)” Giving back at the troller, she said, “Duniya me toh aayi hu papa ki wajah se. But agar acting nahi aati to 9 saalo se jo rakha hain industry, who kiski galti hain? Aapki! (I have come in this world because of my dad. But if I don’t know acting, and still I am in this industry, then who is to be blamed? You!)”

She was also called ‘Salman Khan ki Chamchi’ and she replied, “Yeah, but he gave me my first film. Hu main. Kya karloge (I am. What will you do)?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.