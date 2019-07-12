Uttar Pradesh Police recently visited Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with the fraud case registered against her in Moradabad last year. An event organiser named Pramod Sharma had filed a case against the Dabangg actor for not turning up for an event in New Delhi at the very last minute. As per the complaint, she has also accepted the advance of Rs 24 lakhs.

The UP Police was assisted by a team of officials to question Sonakshi in regard to the allegations. However, a senior police official said that she was not at home and left after waiting for a few hours. An official at Juhu police station said that the UP Police is likely to visit the actor’s home on Friday again.

Sonakshi’s spokesperson has rubbished the allegations and told Mumbai Mirror, “In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the film Khandaani Shafakhana where she will be playing the role of a sexologist. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal where she will be playing the role of an ISRO scientist. She also has Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan and Bhuj: The Pride of India.