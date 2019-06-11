Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Dabangg 3, where she will be seen opposite superstar Salman Khan, recently announced the title of her forthcoming film by sharing a picture with her film’s team on Instagram.

Surprising her fans with the news, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her film’s team including actor Varun Sharma and captioned it, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!.” She tagged actor Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapoor, singer-rapper Badshah, filmmaker Shilpi Das Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series in her post.

In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. The film is the third in the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.