Sonakshi Sinha is busy with the promotions of her next film Khandaani Shafakhana where she will be seen playing the role of a sexologist who takes over her uncle’s sex clinic after his death. Rumours have been doing the rounds that she will also be starring in Paralympic champion Deepa Malik‘s biopic. Recently, the actor reacted to it and said, “It’s all speculation right now.”.

“It’s all speculation right now. I am not the kind of person who would talk about a film until I’ve signed on the dotted line. People can speculate what they want to but when my films have to be announced, the right people will do it,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

She further went on to state that she is interested in playing the lead in the film. “I’d be interested in doing a good story, something which challenges me and has a great role for me,” said the Dabangg actor.

A few years ago Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment decided on making a biopic on Deepa and now the makers are planning to rope in Sonakshi.

In 2016, Deepa had tweeted, “Sonakshi Sinha it sure was a fan moment. Great receiving the award from the Bindaas girl. Blessings and success is wished today and always.” To which Sonakshi replied, “Ma’am it was a fan moment for me!!! thank you for being you and radiating so much positivity! Truly an inspiration…Deepa Athlete.”