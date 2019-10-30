Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has for years been the target of trolls on social media for her weight, but now she has decided to give it back to them and to empower others to do the same. In a video post she shared on her Instagram page, she came out guns blazing and shared some of the hurtful comments she faced from critics, who she termed “have nothing better to do in their lives”. She ended her talk with “I am Bigger Than Them… pun intended”.

In the video, Sonakshi, who was at one point of time chubby, can be heard talking about how she lost 30 kgs, but despite the weight loss, she still became a target for trolls. She decided that enough was enough and to hell with them because she was there for a reason. She goes on to say that she made it as she was and that she has nothing to hide, not her curves, not her weight and not her image.

Sonakshi made the video for Myntra Fashion Superstar, which is the first digital fashion reality show for influencers, and she captioned it, “Lets talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem… pun intended. But on the next episode of @myntrafashionsuperstar I asked the contestants to take to social media to talk about something close to their heart, and I want to lead by example. Is there something you’ve held back for far too long? Share your #BiggerThanThem story with me and start the conversation! You will not be pushed around because you too are #BiggerThanThem!”

Towards the end of the video, Sonakshi asked her social media stars to take a stand on something that is close to their hearts and urged others to watch their empowering stories and get inspired. She ended the video with, “And as far as I’m concerned, Sonakshi Sinha will never be silent.”

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Mission Mangal alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, and Vikram Gokhale. After a small role in action drama movie Laal Kaptaan, she will next be seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, and in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk.